Blueface's Mom Launching OnlyFans On His Birthday, Teaching Daughters How To "Rob" Men

Recently, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold took to social media to ask her fans if she should make an OnlyFans page. She shared a screenshot of Iggy Azalea and Cardi B's reportedly colossal earnings from the site, clearly looking to get in on some of that cash. It seems like commenters were into the idea, as she later took to Instagram Live to announce her rollout plan.

According to her, she'll be launching it on Bluface's birthday in January. "Show him how these wh*res do it," she joked, referring to one of her son's previous insults. Saffold says that there's some work to be done before the big day, however, noting how she'd like to work alongside a personal trainer before she starts flaunting her figure online.

Read More: Is Karlissa Saffold On OnlyFans? Blueface's Mom Considering NSFW PPV Page In 2024

Karlissa Saffold Announces OnlyFans Coming In January

Her OnlyFans page isn't the only thing Saffold has to look forward to in the near future either. During another recent live stream, she shared that she'll soon be taking her two daughters to her favorite "pickup spots" in hopes of finding them some potential partners. According to her, they ought to find three decent guys, who would each serve a different purpose.

One of them would be to help them pay their bills, one would be for sex, and the other would be to simply "lounge around" with and help out with their kids. "If you under 30, I'mma show you how to rob these n***as, okay?" she explained. "I'm just gonna show you how to get all your bills paid, have you a babysitter, have you a cuddle buddy... I've been doing this sh*t a long time."

Karlissa To Teach Her Daughters Her Ways

What do you think of Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold's plans to roll out her OnlyFans on his birthday? How about the lessons she's looking to teach her daughters? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Fires Back At Blueface's Mom & Twitter Trolls For Dissing Her Appearance

[Via]