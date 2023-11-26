Sexyy Red Fires Back At Blueface's Mom & Twitter Trolls For Dissing Her Appearance

Sexyy Red is no stranger to getting criticism, and Karlissa Saffold is no stranger to giving it. This is why fans weren't necessarily surprised when Blueface's mom hopped on Instagram Live earlier this week to trash the "Pound Town" performer, throwing a few jabs at her appearance. "Sexyy Red look like my grandma Bessie she barely cute, she barely cute," she told followers. "Stanky Red ain't either. Stanky Red look like my grandma Bessie, she barely making it, okay?" Karlissa continued, "Stanky Red is like, barely."

Sexyy Red saw Karlissa's shade on The Neighborhood Talk, firing back in their comments section. She took the opportunity to bring up Karlissa's past run-in with Chrisean Rock, the mother of her son's child and a close friend of the St. Louis native. "Didn't Chrisean knot chu df up," she wonders.

Karlissa Saffold Takes Aim At Sexyy Red

The beef follows a bone that Karlissa's daughter Kaliwae had to pick with Sexyy Red earlier this week concerning her new song, "Free My N***a." Kali went online to accuse her of stealing her concept for the song. She did a side-by-side comparison of the two tracks' lyrics and cadences, noting similarities between them. This might explain some of Karlissa's shade, as the "SkeeYee" songstress has yet to respond to Kaliwae.

Unfortunately, Karlissa's not the only one taking aim at the rapper these days. She's also a frequent target for Twitter trolls, who never miss an opportunity to diss her for her looks. One of them put a picture of the hitmaker next to a bizarre bug-looking creature, insinuating they look alive. Luckily, she doesn't appear to be letting the shade get her down, simply responding "Alright bruh."

Sexyy Red Responds To Troll

What do you think of Sexyy Red getting clowned for her appearance? How do you feel about her beef with Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold? What about her referencing Chrisean Rock in her response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

