Khia Reads Sexyy Red For Filth After “Hater” Diss, Pregnant Star Claps Back

It's been a notably tense few weeks in the world of hip-hop, and as Scorpio season wages on, it doesn't seem as though that's going to be changing. Currently, Khia and Sexyy Red's beef is taking centre stage, following a new video from the former that reads the latter to filth. "We the people vs. fugly, non-Sexyy knocked-up a** Red," her lengthy rant aimed at the St. Louis native begins. "Your a** is being charged with not being ashamed of your God d**n self. Doing h*e s**t then being mad about it. Being a deadbeat mama, a deadbeat daddy, a deadbeat daughter, and a deadbeat Young Thug lookalike," Khia went on.

The "My Neck, My Back" hitmaker then compared Red to a "wrinkled bedsheet" while labelling herself a queen. "Suckin' on toes and balls at the same d**n time. Getting pissed and shi**ed on and tryna come for a real Queen," Khia continued to list her opp's various charges. "Tryna clap back with the Clap," and "looking like some crust in a ni**as drawers" also made the list, along with the Philly native's theories about Sexyy being unable to deliver her baby vaginally due to a history of STIs.

Khia Goes Scorched Earth on Sexyy Red

Of course, it didn't long for Red to see the diss video herself. As per usual, she didn't let it get under her skin. Instead, she called Khia "jealous and miserable" for throwing so much shade before posting an unflattering throwback image of the mother of two on her own IG feed.

To add insult to injury, the "Pound Town" hitmaker also included an unattractive meme for users to compare to Khia's look. Currently, the internet seems divided as to who really won the women's latest bout of beef.

Hood Hottest Princess Claps Back

Now that Khia has said all that's running through her mind about Sexyy Red, some are suggesting that Sukihana may be her next target. The L&HH cast member threatened to "knock Khia tf out" earlier this month, as we're curious to see how the elder rap diva will respond. Read everything Suki had to say on the matter at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

