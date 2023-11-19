Khia Serves Stunning Look For “Body” Music Video Following Sexyy Red Feud

Behind-the-scenes shots from the filming of her new "Body" music video shows Khia rocking a stunning look. Khia wrapped herself in a low-cut, figure-hugging feathery dress and matching hat. Fans were tripping over themselves to complete the artist on the stunning look. "Body" is set to be Khia's first single in five years. Her last release was 2018's "Kash Only". Of course, Khia is something of a one-hit wonder. Her most successful track was 2002's "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)". Furthermore, it appears that this is Khia's response to her recent beef with Sexyy Red.

At the end of October, she spoke out on what she saw as unfavorable comparisons to the likes of Red and Sukihana. "It's respect me, it's snatch the motherf*ckin' cat back. It's don't trust no motherf-ckin' n-gga get your own sh-t. It ain't eat no n-gga's a-- and suck no n-gga's toes," Khia said. She doubled down. "Your a-- is being charged with not being ashamed of your God damn self. Doing h-e sh-t then being mad about it. Being a deadbeat mama, a deadbeat daddy, a deadbeat daughter, and a deadbeat Young Thug lookalike." Additionally, she also took some low shots about Red's sexual history and her current pregnancy.

Sexyy Red Claps Back At Khia

Of course, Khia serving "Body" comes after Red fired back in her own unique way. "Khia will get dem ol bones dragged in real life but she don't got enough money to b in the same room as me," Red said. Furthermore, the St. Louis rapper also called Khia a "hater", "miserable", and "jealous" of Red's success.

However, not everyone is hating on Red. Both Nicki Minaj and Drake showed love for Red ahead of the release of the deluxe of Hood Hottest Princess. Minaj wrote "SEXY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" in response to the announcement. Meanwhile, Champagne Papi, who has formed a close friendship with Red this year, also liked the post. Furthermore, Red teased that the deluxe was going to be loaded with features.

