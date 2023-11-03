Khia Charges Fans For Selfies, Once Called Woman “Broke” For Not Paying $10

Amid her social media spat with Sexyy Red, some have suggested that 46-year-old Khia is navigating through a time of financial struggle. The rap diva obviously doesn't release music in the same capacity as she used to, and when she is in the news, it's typically for painting other artists in an unflattering light. Still, Khia has a trick or two up her sleeve when it comes to securing the bag. However, she has a history of lashing out at anyone refusing to pay up for her selfie-taking services.

'Oh y'all didn't know Khia charge for pics?" one Twitter user earlier this week as the "My Neck My Back" hitmaker was trending online. "That's been a known thing in Atlanta for a long time. That's why you never see fan photos 😂😂," the OP added. In response to this, another user shared their personal experience with having refused Khia's payment request. "She tried to charge me $10 for this gas station selfie in Atlanta," they recalled on the second slide of the post below.

Khia Put on Blast for Charging Fans to Take Photos with Her

"I was like, 'No ma'am.' Then she cursed me out, called me broke, and tossed her new mixtape at me," the Twitter user laughed. To make matters even funnier, Khia's getaway vehicle was "a minivan with her face on it." After reading the story, one person couldn't help but quip, "Y'all h*ez love lying for likes she been got out that VAN😂."

Ever since she made the bold decision to talk trash about Sexyy Red, Khia has been in the headlines non-stop. For the most part, it's her drama with the St. Louis native that's been keeping us interested, as both women have had plenty of vicious insults lined up for each other. Catch up on the latest on that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

