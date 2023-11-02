Sexyy Red Suggests Khia’s Broke, Claims She’d Get “Dragged” In Person

Last week, Khia popped off on fans comparing her to current female MCs like Sexyy Red and Sukihana, insisting that she's nothing like them. According to the "My Neck, My Back" performer, her music centers more around women's empowerment, while their music doesn't. "It's respect me, it's snatch the motherf*ckin' cat back. It's don't trust no motherf*ckin' n***a get your own sh*t," she said. "It ain't eat no n***a's a** and suck no n***a's toes." Her harsh words prompted a response from Sexyy Red, who claimed that Khia was simply being a "hater."

Things only escalated from there, as Khia shared yet another video going in on the "Pound Town" rapper. "Your a** is being charged with not being ashamed of your God d**n self," she said. "Doing h*e s**t then being mad about it. Being a deadbeat mama, a deadbeat daddy, a deadbeat daughter, and a deadbeat Young Thug lookalike." Khia went on, telling Sexyy Red that she looks like a Backwood, among other insults.

Sexyy Red Continues To Clap Back

Sexyy Red then responded again, claiming that Khia's just "jealous" of her success and "miserable" with her own life. She's now shared another statement on the hitmaker, suggesting that she's broke. Sexyy also appears to think that if they met up in person, things wouldn't end well for Khia. "Khia will get dem ol bones dragged in real life but she don't got enough money to b in the same room as me," she wrote alongside a kiss emoji. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the St. Louis native has let the insults get to her, despite countless commenters claiming that Khia came out on top.

What do you think of Sexyy Red's response to Khia's rant? Do you think Khia's rant was fair, or did she take it too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

