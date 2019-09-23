comment
- ViralDrake Shouts Out Woman Who Hung Out With Him In Turks & Caicos VacationIt's unclear who this female fan is nor what her relationship to the Toronto superstar is, but this blew up the spot, so we might find out soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Suggests Khia's Broke, Claims She'd Get "Dragged" In PersonSexyy Red and Khia's beef continues.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicASAP Rocky Reportedly States That Ian Connor & ASAP Bari Are His "Brothers"The rap star had changed some lyrics in one of his songs to call them "b***hes" during a performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSummer Walker Retorts At Instagram User Making Fun Of Her PregnanciesSummer continues to brush the haters to the side amid bigger things on her plate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramA$AP Bari Labels A$AP Rocky "Burnt Out" In IG DissA$AP Bari appeared to troll A$AP Rocky in the comments section of his latest post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- ViralWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock For Cracking Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith's Shaved Head At The OscarsWell, this year's Oscars ceremony certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Apologizes To Fans For "Pretending" To Be Okay For YearsBritney Spears makes her first statement following this week's court case.By Kevin Goddard
- GramKodak Black Says He Can "Relate" To Pooh ShiestyKodak Black co-signs Pooh Shiesty's message to anyone "that got smoke" with him. By Aron A.
- AnticsTekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Silence For First Time Since ReleaseTekashi 6ix9ine is back on the 'Gram following his controversial release from prison earlier this week. By Aron A.
- MusicSteve Lacy's Coronavirus Comment Sparks Outrage Over Racist ImplicationsSteve calls for a Coronavirus vaccine in Asia and upsets fans.By Lynn S.
- SportsSerena Williams Shuts Down Question About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle"Good try."By Noah C
- Pop Culture"Peleton Wife" Finally Comments On Controversial Commercial"Shocked and overwhelmed..."By Noah C
- GramEva Marcille's Ex Kevin McCall Comments On Jess Hilarious' WeightWell, that was unnecessary.By Arielle London
- Pop CultureLouis C.K. Jokes To Israeli Crowd "I'd Rather Be In Auschwitz Than NYC"Oh, word?By Arielle London
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Takes Back "Gay Men" Comment, Admits She Was "In Her Feelings""I shouldn’t have been in my feelings..."By Chantilly Post
- GramDrake's Head Of Security Chubbs Clowns Pusha T After Wale IncidentNothing gets past the watchful eye of OVO's Chubbs. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefN.O.R.E Responds To Star Brim’s Disrespect Over Troy Ave InterviewNoreaga not playing with Star Brim following her disrespectful comments aimed at him.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsMiley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly On Good Terms After BreakupLove ain't lost.By Chantilly Post
- GossipTristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment Under Khloe Kardashian’s IG PostTristan Thompson leaves the comment "perfection" under Khloe's latest IG pic.By Kevin Goddard