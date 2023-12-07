Drake Shouts Out Woman Who Hung Out With Him In Turks & Caicos Vacation

Akbar V wasn't the only lucky fan to meet Drake on a fun escapade recently, although we don't even know if this woman is just a fan. Moreover, he recently appeared in @flaacka.a's Instagram page, who seems to be a bartender or associate of Noah's Ark in Turks and Caicos. Drizzy recently stopped by there for a vacation, and appeared in a couple of pictures with Flacka on her IG account. In fact, he even left her a comment on one of her photos with him, offering some bars to thank her for the good times. We're only assuming the context here based on what we have, but even though the extent of their bond is unclear, this is still a pretty notable "fan" interaction that apparently goes both ways.

"Flacccccccacita," Drake's Instagram comment for the presumed bartender began on the social media platform. "The one and only no duplication, could never be in a new location. We drink enough for two vacations, tequila and salt water... COMBINATION." What's more is that this isn't the only online antic or curious development that he engaged in as of late. Tyla recently joked about how she predicted that the Toronto superstar would follow her back on her socials, and that foresight is something you love to see.

Read More: Drake & Adonis Star In The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" Campaign

Drake Shouts Flacka Out

Unfortunately, though, Drake also allegedly responded to some supposed smoke online from a frequent collaborator. For those unaware, Metro Boomin seemed to shade him when he made comments about the success of his collaborative album with 21 S*vage, Her Loss. "Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," the producer responded to a tweet saying that his album is streaming more than the 6ix God's. “Proof that award shows are just politics and not for m. Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives."

Then, the 37-year-old seemed to respond to this by reposting Jay-Z lyrics from "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love)" on his IG story. "Damn. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me / If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three," they read. No matter what's going on with the Internet, it seems like he's always ready with a response. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Drake & OVO 40's 7 Best Collabs