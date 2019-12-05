bar
- MusicDDG Claims Ignorance Over "Halo" Bar In His Freestyle Referencing His SonApparently, the rapper didn't remember spitting about his newborn child on his latest verse, and fans will be very quick to correct him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAntonio Brown Blasts Michael Irvin In New Twitter RantThe provocateur accused the commentator and legend of cocaine abuse and questioned his hometown credentials.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralDrake Shouts Out Woman Who Hung Out With Him In Turks & Caicos VacationIt's unclear who this female fan is nor what her relationship to the Toronto superstar is, but this blew up the spot, so we might find out soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPost Malone Denied Entry At A Hotel Bar For Surprising ReasonWhile on tour, Post Malone was denied entry at the QT Hotel because of his tattoos.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicDrake Shows Up To Detroit Bar Unannounced & Casually Takes Shot With FansDrake fans kept their cool when he pulled up to a bar in Detroit unannounced. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRihanna Gets ID'd By Bouncer At NYC Bar In Viral Video, Shocking Social MediaRihanna was ID'd by a bouncer while trying to get into a bar with A$AP Rocky, Wednesday night, shocking fans on social media.By Cole Blake
- RandomBlack Women Dragged By Hair Out Of D.C. Bar Hints At Filing LawsuitShe's demanding a direct apology from the bar. By Madusa S.
- SportsConor McGregor's Elderly Rival Reacts To Being Banned From Star's PubMcGregor recently purchased the bar he punched an elderly man in, and then immediately banned that same man from the establishment.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Hucks Megan Fox Over His Shoulder While Leaving BarMegan Fox got a ride on Machine Gun Kelly's shoulders while the practically confirmed couple were leaving a bar in La Quinta with friends.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentWiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." Set The Precedent For His CareerWe briefly explore the importance of Wiz Khalifa's "B.A.R." mixtape and title track, and its influence on his career.By Rose Lilah
- GramYo Gotti Shows Off New Mansion Two Months After Gambling Away $500KGotti got himself a new crib.By Lynn S.
- SportsOJ Simpson Seen Dancing It Up With Two Women At Vegas Bar: WatchSome people have short memories.By Alexander Cole