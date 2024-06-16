Kanye West Leaves Fans Dumbfounded With "Sexist" Line On Rich The Kid's Upcoming Album

Rich The Kid's "Life's A Gamble" drops on June 28, and Kanye West's previewed feature on it's already a "Worst Bar Of The Year" contender.

Kanye West's lyricism has been a pretty hot topic of debate all throughout his career, but especially in recent years in many fans' eyes... or ears, we should say. Moreover, there's now a new conversation around his bars that isn't like the old days of his raunchy and self-aware narcissism on albums like The College Dropout. Rather, many online believe that Ye punches under his weight these days, and the latest case study in that is a previewed feature verse on a remix of Rich The Kid's "Gimme A Second" off his upcoming new album Life's A Gamble, dropping on Friday, June 28. "I need to see if the sex good, I'm a sexist," he raps at one point.

Of course, a lot of fans thought this line was just plain funny, but a whole lot more thought that this was just corny or straight-up weak. Hopefully Life's A Gamble has some other lyrical highlights, but to be fair, we don't actually know if this Kanye West collab will show up on the tracklist. As such, maybe it won't be that big of a deal, especially as we're unclear whether more VULTURES installments will ever come out. We know that he was in the studio with Young Moose recently, but he and Ty Dolla $ign aren't as heavily on the VULTURES train these days, it seems. Maybe that changes soon...

Kanye West's "Sexist" Bar: See Replies & Quote-Tweets For Reactions

Beyond Kanye West's lyricism, Rich The Kid also added another detail to his new album announcement: the launch of a new cryptocurrency. It seems like he's really in a heavy rollout mode right now, one that he hasn't been in on this scale in a while. Life's A Gamble is looking less like a gamble with each new bit of info we get, albeit with the reverse connotation when it comes to the Yeezy mogul. It's not much of a gamble to say that, if this verse drops, folks won't look at it with any less skepticism.

Rich The Kid's Album & Partnership Announcement

Meanwhile, Kanye West is dealing with way more important and harrowing stuff right now that he could face accountability for if true. A sexual harassment lawsuit from a former employee brought a lot of claims forward. Not only that, but artist Niykee Heaton also accused him and Diddy of assault. We'll see what happens in this realm, and whether or not it has a tangible impact on any potential future releases.

