Kanye West Demanded Some Odd Requests For His Malibu Mansion, Former Contractor Claims

Kanye West's former contractor alleged some details about what changes he wanted to make and how their relationship became strained.

Kanye West is facing a whole lot of claims about his alleged behavior and desires, mainly due to a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. However, some other rumors floating around are not as damning or serious, as this latest New Yorker exposé from Monday (June 11) about his abandoned $57 million Malibu mansion proves. Moreover, it specifically makes some claims about the renovations process around 2021. Apparently, Ye's future wife Bianca Censori hired contractor Tony Saxon right after the Chicago artist bought the then-$75 million property from architect Tadao Ando. In addition, it seems like Censori was Saxon's only point of contact in these beginning stages based on his recount of events.

Furthermore, Bianca Censori said that Kanye West didn't want some of the home's wood to show. She allegedly instructed contractor Tony Saxon to paint over the shelves, cabinets, closets, and bathroom marble despite Saxon's grievances with how that would look. After some paint-testing, Ye decided to tear out the wood instead, and so Saxon and a friend ripped cabinets apart and left the laundry room bare. We wonder if the couple is as particular with these home instructions when they are traveling to other places around the world.

Kanye West Performs At Rolling Loud L.A. 2024

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Regardless, Tony Saxon said that he and Kanye West hung out often after they finally met, with the latter even gifting the former with a night's stay at Malibu's Nobu Hotel. But this didn't stop the Yeezy mogul's requests from becoming more and more bizarre, and Saxon said he worked 16-hour days without sleeping and was so exhausted he had to nap on the property to make it. He gutted the kitchen and cleared all five bathrooms. One day, apparently, Ye woke Saxon up while standing over him and said, "I thought you'd be working." This is when their relationship allegedly began to sour, and might be the start of Saxon's lawsuit against him from last September.