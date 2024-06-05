Kanye West's $2 Million Ranch Has Been Completely Abandoned

It joins the growing list of properties West has let decay.

Back in 2018, Kanye West spent more than $2 million on a ranch in Calabasas, California. The 300 acre property features a primary residence, two guest houses, and tons of natural land. The property has been used for a variety of things over the years, even once serving as the primary residence for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The property has been used to host Sunday Service performances and served as the headquarters of West's Donda Academy at different times in the years since.

West even briefly used the property as a residence again following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. But in the three years since then it seems to have been completely abandoned. New pictures shared by Page Six show the state of complete deterioration it's been left to. The roof of the house appears to be deteriorating and there's a massive hole in the front of the house that's filled with debrief. Maintenance also hasn't been kept up on the natural land included in the property. Photos show most of it is now completely unkept and overgrown. Check out some of the photos of the ranch in its current state below.

Kanye West's Ranch Left To Ruin

Unsurprisingly, the story reminded Kanye fans of another one from earlier this year. West is currently still trying to sell a Malibu mansion he purchased in 2021 and having a lot of trouble doing it. That's because he stripped down the entire property of essentials like windows and electricity. He put it up for sale last year and has had to drop the asking price twice since then, but still isn't getting any takers. It's unclear just how low he'll need to go in order to sell the property.

What do you think of Kanye West leaving his $2 million California ranch to ruin just 6 years after purchasing it? Do you think he will ever be able to sell the ranch or his Malibu house?