Kanye West Fan Catches Him Sleeping On Plane With Bianca Censori: Watch

It looks like Ye had a cozy flight to Japan.

It's no secret that Kanye West is a busy guy, and fans can't blame him for getting some rest whenever and wherever he can. Either way, one supporter was still shocked to see the Chicago MC sleeping on a recent flight to Japan. He couldn't help but capture the unexpected moment in a TikTok. The video shows Ye seated alongside his wife Bianca Censori in economy, fast asleep in a cozy white robe. The robe had his name embroidered across the chest, indicating that he wasn't trying to keep their trip on the low.

While Ye was catching up on his beauty sleep, Censori appeared to be wide awake and on her phone. She did rock a similarly comfy outfit, however. The Australian model stunned in a sheer white cloak, similar to the one she was recently seen wearing on their excursion in Italy.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Get Comfy On Flight To Japan

While some social media users were surprised to see Ye on his way to Japan, others were more taken aback by the fact that he and Censori were in economy seats. Rumors that money could be tight for the performer are flying as a result. This is unconfirmed, however, and it's certainly possible that he's simply trying to save where he can. After all, it's not the first time fans have seen him kicking it with the commoners. The couple also frequents chain restaurants like the Cheesecake Factory, Denny's, and more.