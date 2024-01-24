Kanye West & Bianca Censori Host Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have become a power couple of sorts as of late. Overall, Censori and West's relationship has been ongoing for over a year at this point. However, there have been some criticisms levied at West in regard to how he treats his new wife. Some feel like she is paraded around in some not-so-flattering ways. Furthermore, there were reports that her own family was concerned about the situation. Needless to say, not everyone is approving of what they have going on.

Having said that, the two still seem to be going strong. Amid reports that Ye is going to drop Vultures, Censori has been by Ye's side every day. The two have been out in Los Angeles and have had numerous run-ins with the paparazzi. For instance, he was showing the paps how they should be filming him, just a few days ago. Now, according to TMZ, Kanye is inviting them into his studio. It is a far cry from his mentality of the past, in which he had a hostile relationship with photographers.

Kanye West x Bianca Censori

