Bianca Censori Topless Under Sheer Raincoat During Shopping Trip With Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West kept us on our toes all 2023 with their bold fashion choices. As we move into Aquarius season, their tendency to push boundaries is only growing stronger, as paparazzi observed on a night out in Century City on Monday (January 22). The couple was all smiles despite the rain pouring down on them, both rapper and architect donning sheer raincoats to defend them from the water pouring down on them.

As TMZ notes, Ye complimented his all-black ensemble with a light brown Balenciaga coat, coming down to his boots. Censori stood out beside him, her sheer, sky-blue button-up revealing that she was nearly nude beneath it. She, too, wore black boots with a short but pointy heel, and apparently only bikini-cut underwear to maintain some modesty for her shopping trip with Yeezy. It's certainly not surprising considering the content the "All of the Lights" hitmaker's been posting on Instagram lately, including photos and videos of the Australian wearing futuristic headpieces with barely any clothing covering her curves.

Kanye West Loves Showing Off His Wifey Bianca Censori

The father of four's been known to help the women in his life step outside of their comfort zones in terms of their wardrobe. However, some are calling into question whether West and Censori's relationship is abusive and exploitative. Their concerns are certainly valid, but it's worth noting that the unconventional duo is looking happier than ever this year.

Since we can't share the latest photos of Bianca Censori and her man on HNHH directly, you can see them by checking out the Via at the bottom of the page. Besides making sure his wife is front and centre in the spotlight all 2024 so far, Kanye West has now also given us the official trailer for his highly-anticipated Vultures album, now set to drop as a trilogy across three dates. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

