Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Curves In Bright Yellow Bikini Poolside With Kanye West

It's been a busy summer for Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. Aside from getting hit with a new lawsuit, the high-profile pair has been jet-setting around the world, stopping in Japan, Italy, and more. However, they've also been making plenty of headlines back in LA lately. This is largely due to the Australian model's daring fashion statements.
For this reason, fans can't blame the couple for taking a much-needed breather from their fast-paced lifestyle. This is exactly what they did yesterday at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara. They were spotted hanging out by the pool and taking in the nice weather. Reportedly, nobody at the luxury hotel really noticed them. This likely means that they were able to enjoy some alone time without too many interruptions.
Bianca Censori & Kanye West Relax In Santa Barbara
Of course, Censori turned heads with her poolside fit, flaunting her figure in a bright yellow bikini and a pair of heels. As for Ye, he didn't exactly look prepared to hop in. He rocked khaki pants, a simple white t-shirt, and some shades. While Censori's swimwear certainly drew some attention, this is far from the first time she's stepped out in a bikini top, pool or not.
Earlier this week, for example, she sported one when she and Ye popped out to the Chateau Marmont for a lunch date. Reportedly, this was a clear violation of the establishment's dress code, but it doesn't look like she received any complaints. What do you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori enjoying a relaxing day at the pool in Santa Barbara? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.