Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Curves In Bright Yellow Bikini Poolside With Kanye West

Bianca Censori recently turned heads with another sizzling look in Santa Barbara.

It's been a busy summer for Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. Aside from getting hit with a new lawsuit, the high-profile pair has been jet-setting around the world, stopping in Japan, Italy, and more. However, they've also been making plenty of headlines back in LA lately. This is largely due to the Australian model's daring fashion statements.

For this reason, fans can't blame the couple for taking a much-needed breather from their fast-paced lifestyle. This is exactly what they did yesterday at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara. They were spotted hanging out by the pool and taking in the nice weather. Reportedly, nobody at the luxury hotel really noticed them. This likely means that they were able to enjoy some alone time without too many interruptions.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West Relax In Santa Barbara

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Of course, Censori turned heads with her poolside fit, flaunting her figure in a bright yellow bikini and a pair of heels. As for Ye, he didn't exactly look prepared to hop in. He rocked khaki pants, a simple white t-shirt, and some shades. While Censori's swimwear certainly drew some attention, this is far from the first time she's stepped out in a bikini top, pool or not.