Bianca Censori Shamelessly Defies Hotel’s Dress Code With Scandalous Outfit

Bianca Censori is willing to go to great lengths in the name of fashion.

Earlier this week, Bianca Censori popped out for lunch at Chateau Marmont with her husband Kanye West. As expected, the Australian model turned heads with yet another one of her signature scandalous looks, possibly raising some concerns for staff at the Hollywood hotspot. Censori rocked a tiny pair of shorts which she complemented with some black heels and a revealing white bikini top.

While this is certainly no surprise, as Censori has become known for her jaw-dropping outfits, she reportedly violated the hotel's dress code. According to XXL, they expect guests to dine in business casual attire and are fairly strict about enforcing this. Nonetheless, Ye's other half arrived nearly nude and received not a single complaint.

Bianca Censori Turns Heads With Latest Fashion Statement

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

It's to be noted that this was far from the most risqué fashion statement Censori has made as of late, and not her first lunch at the luxury hotel either. Earlier this month, for instance, she took edgy to a new level by skipping official bottoms and instead sporting a thong. She later stunned in a sheer nude mini dress, which she paired with some long stockings, heels, and a tan hat. At the time, Ye didn't appear interested in drawing too much attention, as he shielded Censori from photographers near the entrance.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not the staff at Chateau Marmont minds Censori shamelessly defying the dress code. So far, they've yet to comment on her latest look.