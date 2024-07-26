Bianca Censori’s Nearly Nonexistent Bikini Top Turns Heads On Date With Kanye West

Bianca Censori risked a wardrobe malfunction on her latest LA outing.

Bianca Censori never fails to dress to impress, the Australian model's recent visit to Chateau Marmont included. She popped out to the LA hotspot alongside her husband Kanye West earlier today, turning heads with her scandalous fit. Censori stunned in a nearly nonexistent white bikini top, which she complemented with some tiny white shorts and a simple pair of black heels.

As usual, Ye kept his own look pretty casual, allowing Censori's to take center stage. He wore a plain black hoodie, some matching athletic shorts, and a pair of dark sunglasses. Censori showed off her summer-ready outfit while stepping out of Ye's Cybertruck, appearing unbothered by the luxury hotel's business casual dress code.

Read More: Bianca Censori Frees The Nipple In Practically Invisible Top On Kanye West Movie Date

Bianca Censori & Kanye West Stop By The Chateau Marmont

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont on May 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Of course, this isn't the first time the high-profile pair grabbed a bite to eat at the Chateau recently, so it's safe to say the staff has grown accustomed to her risqué fits. Just this week, for example, she and Ye stopped in again to enjoy lunch. Censori left little to the imagination in a sheer nude dress, stockings, heels, and a simple baseball cap. She got creative with another date night look earlier this month, skipping bottoms altogether and instead rocking a thong, which she paired with a white top.

Reportedly, the duo was also seen heading to a local studio after their latest lunch date. It's unclear whether or not Ye was cooking anything up, as he seemingly teased his retirement a few weeks ago. It looks like fans will just have to wait and see what this means for Vultures 2. What do you think of Bianca Censori's latest scandalous fashion statement? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.