Bianca Censori Skips Pants, Opts For Thong On Lunch Date With Kanye West

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen NON EXCLUSIVE May 13, 2023 230513BG029 Los Angeles, CA
Bianca Censori has taken revealing to a whole new level.

Bianca Censori is certainly no stranger to turning heads, and her latest lunch date was no exception. Yesterday, the Australian model was spotted at the Chateau Marmont in LA with her husband Kanye West. Reportedly, the high-profile pair grabbed a bite to eat at the Hollywood hotspot, and Censori left little to the imagination with her creative outfit.

Censori stunned in a simple white top, which she paired with a pair of heels and a hat. As for bottoms, she skipped those altogether, opting instead for a nude thong. While this may not be exactly what one would expect for a public outing, it's far from the first time she's dropped jaws with her revealing looks. Of course, fans can't complain. Earlier this week, for example, she and Ye hit up a local BBQ restaurant before enjoying an evening at the movies. She rocked a nearly nonexistent metallic bikini top and a pair of sheer shorts. This ended up sparking a great deal of controversy.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Visit The Chateau Marmont

Ye and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

As photos of Censori's risqué date night look made their rounds online, multiple unnamed restaurateurs were outraged. They insisted that they'd never let the couple step foot in their establishments. Fortunately, they didn't appear to have any issues this time around, despite Censori going pantsless. Amid all of this, Ye's been keeping it pretty casual. He was seen in a pair of black sweatpants and a matching hoodie on their latest excursion. To be fair, it's likely that Censori and her skimpy fit would have stolen the show even if he had dressed to impress.

What do you think of Bianca Censori's revealing look for her latest lunch date with Kanye West? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

