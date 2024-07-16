Bianca Censori Looked Completely Topless Thanks To Her Latest See-Through Outfit

Bianca Censori has been wearing some truly wild outfits.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been a couple who elicit a whole lot of attention. Overall, the two are currently married and they are always together. They have gone on numerous vacations, and it seems like the paparazzi is always able to spot them. However, you also may have noticed how Censori is always wearing extremely revealing outfits. Most of these outfits have her curves on full display, while others make her look one wardrobe malfunction away from being completely naked.

Whenever she wears one of these outfits, she manages to go viral. It has been an interesting phenomenon to witness, and her most recent outfit could quite possible be her wildest yet. So much so that we are not allowed to show it on HotNewHipHop. Instead, you will have to check out the Via link below for the full view. That said, we can still describe the outfit to you. Essentially, she wore a pair of booty shorts and a see-through top where her chest was completely visible.

Bianca Censori Out In LA

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

As one can imagine, this outfit began going viral on social media, with many weighing on what they were seeing. Ye was not with Censori this time around, although it wouldn't be surprising if we found out he was the one who styled her yesterday. Either way, Censori is going to continue to be polarizing, which makes a whole lot of sense when you consider who her husband is.

Do you believe that Censori's outfits classify as public indecency? What do you make of her wearing these outfits practically every single day?