Bianca Censori Puts Microscopic Bikini Top To The Test During Kanye West Lunch Date

Bianca Censori has delivered yet another sizzling date night look.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few weeks for both Kanye West and his wife, model Bianca Censori. Late last month, Ye and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos were hit with yet another lawsuit, this time accusing the duo of mistreating their employees. The lawsuit also accuses Censori of sending explicit content to minors, which according to Yiannopoulos, she denies.

Prior to that debacle, the duo was spotted jet-setting around Europe for Paris Fashion Week, Ye's birthday celebration, and more. Fortunately, it looks like the pair is back home and enjoying some much-needed downtime. They were recently spotted on a lunch date at Bludso's BBQ in LA, grabbing a bite to eat and taking in the nice weather.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Later on in the evening, they even hit up a local movie theater. Reportedly, they saw A Quiet Place: Day One, a spooky ending to an otherwise relaxing evening. As expected, Censori didn't fail to turn heads with her date night look. She popped out in a nearly nonexistent metallic bikini top, which she complemented with a pair of sheer nude shorts and see-through heels. Censori topped the whole look off with a camouflage hat featuring an American flag.