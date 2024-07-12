Kanye West Gets Called Out For “Inappropriate” Alleged DMs To Model Amid Bianca Censori Marriage

Mikaela Lafuente alleges that after turning Ye down, he deleted his messages.

Recently, internet personality and model Mikaela Lafuente slammed Kanye West for "inappropriate" DMs she accuses him of sending her amid his marriage to Bianca Censori. Lafuente, who's dating TikToker Bryce Hall, first alleged that Ye slid into her DMs earlier this year. Screenshots of the messages show Ye allegedly telling her he was "Back in Cali," then asking her to "hang out" and "listen to the new album."

"It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [Kayne West's message]," Lafuente reportedly recalls, according to the Daily Mail. "At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't... The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before."

Mikaela Lafuente Recalls Ye's Alleged Invite To “Hang Out"

Lafuente continued, criticizing Ye's decision to allegedly message other women while married. "I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever," she explained, per the outlet. "I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship." Lafuente also notes that it's possible Censori was aware of the alleged messages and had no problem with them, though she herself wouldn't be comfortable if her partner did the same.