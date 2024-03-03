Bryce Hall Accuses Kanye West Of DMing His Girlfriend, Fans Call Cap

Bryce Hall has published Instagram DMs he claims are from Kanye Wescat to his partner. In the messages, Kanye is reportedly seen telling Hall's partner he is "Back in Cali" before inviting her to a listening partner. However, Hall's partner is seen telling Kanye "no thank you". However some fans have called cap on the situation. "Kanye doesn’t even text like that," one fan argued. "This is probably fake just like most people on social media 🤷🏽‍♂️😂," added another. Hall also said "Someone tell Kim", which confused a number of people given that Kim and Kanye have not been together for several years at this point.

However, several others called cap for a different reason. "He said “back in Cali”. Read between the lines bro, your girl was previously piped. She’s just acting oblivious. Sorry😔," reasoned one. "Wait till he finds out she deleted the earlier messages💀 we all kno that aint they first time talking💀," concurred another. What do you think is going on here? Let us know in the comments.

Elsewhere, Adin Ross recently apologized for his previous comments about Kanye struggling to get brand deals. According to Ross, he had been driven to make the rare apology after Kanye's wife, Bianca Censori, reached out to Ross to set the record straight. Ross confirmed he had received an email directly from Censori asking him to retract his statements.

Ross had tried to continue his trend of paying rappers to appear on his streams by saying he had the backing of Kick and Stake to pay Kanye for an appearance. This was taken as Ross saying that either Kanye is broke or that Kanye needs the charity. Ross backpedaled during his apology, stating that what he meant is that streaming services were not paying Kanye because "they're not throwing money at anyone." Do you believe Ross' apology? Do you consider it an apology at all? Let us know in the comments.

