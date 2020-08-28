Bryce Hall
- SportsJames Harden Sues For Losses In Austin McBroom Vs. Bryce Hall Boxing EventThe Brooklyn Nets star is seeking the return of his $2 million investment in the failed event.By Joe Abrams
- AnticsDrake Comments On DJ Khaled's Awkward Boxing Ring PerformanceDJ Khaled didn't get much of a response during his performance at the Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAustin McBroom Destroys Bryce Hall In YouTube Vs TikTok ShowdownAustin McBroom was dominant in his win over Bryce Hall.By Alexander Cole
- SportsYouTube Vs. TikTok Boxing Card Rules RevealedThe celebrity boxing world continues to reach new audiences.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDave Portnoy Claims Jake Paul Slashed Austin McBroom's TiresJake Paul is getting into it with everyone these days.By Alexander Cole
- GossipAddison Rae Addresses Jack Harlow Dating RumorsAddison Rae says she's single after sources reportedly confirmed that she was dating Jack Harlow.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTikTok Star Bryce Hall Sued Over Bar Fight, Owner Claims It Was Racially MotivatedThe restaurant owner claims Hall and his friends called him a "w*tback" and other racial slurs, & a video of the fight has been released.By Erika Marie
- BeefBarstool's Dave Portnoy Beefs With Bryce Hall After Lil Yachty FiascoFresh off of his spat with Lil Yachty, Bryce Hall is now getting into it with the man behind Barstool Sports.By Alexander Cole
- BeefLil Yachty Suggests Bryce Hall Is Overreacting To Addison Rae LyricLil Yachty reminds TikTok star Bryce Hall that it's just entertainment. By Aron A.
- AnticsLil Yachty Wants No TikTok Smoke With TikTok Star Bryce HallLil Yachty continues to troll TikTok star Bryce Hall after namedropping his "TikTok girlfriend" Addison Rae on DJ Scheme's album. By Aron A.
- CrimeTikTok Stars Face Criminal Charges Over L.A. Mansion Parties: ReportBryce Hall and Blake Gray have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok and hosted parties in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month.By Erika Marie