Ryan Garcia Accuses Bryce Hall Of Inappropriate Conduct With Minors, Says He's Done Speaking On Non-Fight Topics

In a now-deleted tweet, Ryan Garcia accused social media star Bryce Hall of inappropriate conduct with minors. "Apologize for messing with underage kids," Garcia wrote while calling out Hall by name. "You need to repent and stop hiding behind TikTok for clout," Garcia added. Hall has been previously sued for his conduct at an LA restaurant. However, there have been no previous allegations linking him to conduct with minors.

However, Garcia also appeared to have a moment of clarity after days of posting conspiracy theory-fuelled tweets. "I Ryan Garcia, will not be speaking or tweeting or writing anything other then My Fight “Boxing” and Sports. All topics of discussion will be discussed after my fight 🥊 5 weeks of focus. You have my word I’m locked in I’ll see you 4-20," Garcia also wrote. However, fans theorize that Garcia's management may have stepped in and written the most recent tweet.

Furthermore, this latest string of posts comes after Garcia "revealed" what happened to him over the weekend. Following an apparent hack over the weekend, Garcia, or at least Garcia's account, has continued to post concerning content. The boxer claimed that he was "taken to the woods" where he was "forced to watch kids getting raped". He also tweeted that he was shown an alien and that he has proof that he could potentially release.

However, things only got weirder when Garcia joined a Twitter Space hosted by Andrew Tate. Garcia reasserted his claim that he had been forced to watch pornography featuring children after being "tied down in the woods". Furthermore, Garcia also said, "Bohemian Grove is real". Bohemian Grove is a private campground belonging to a Gentleman's Club in California. Conspiracy theorists believe that the ultra-exclusive two-week annual gatherings held at Bohemian Grove are actually secret meetings of the Illuminati or members of the "New World Order".

