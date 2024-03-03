Ryan Garcia's Social Media Seemingly Hacked By Individuals Claiming To Have Murdered The Boxer

Ryan Garcia has seemingly had his social media accounts hacked by individuals claiming to have murdered the boxer. "MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666," the post on Garcia's X account read. A similar message was posted to his Instagram. "THE DEATH OF RYAN GARCIA BILL HANEY WAS RIGHT ON THAT ONE BAA A ABANANABA WHABABANANANABA A BAPHOMET BAPHOMET. This is why you don't mess with us at the top B-TCH ASS B-TCH SUNDAY MARCH 3 2024," read the post on Instagram.

Fans reacted in shock to the bizarre messages, with many seeming to believe that it was real. At this time, Garcia has not released a statement. However, this is understandable as he has been locked out of his two primary social media accounts. This remains a developing story. Hacking a celebrity's social media to perpetuate a death hoax is a surprisingly common tactic by trolls and hackers. However, we will have any updates as and when they emerge about the situation.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Floors Adin Ross And Neon During Sparring Session

Ryan Garcia Calls Devin Haney Fight "Personal"

Elsewhere, Garcia has sounded off about Devin Haney as their upcoming boxing match approaches. "To me, it is personal in a way," Garcia said, "I don't know, something's just in me. I don't even feel like answering these questions bro, I'm sorry," Garcia told TMZ this week. However, Garcia did answer a few more questions from the outlet, further sounding off about his April opponent. "I don't give a f-ck about his boxing skills. I'mma beat his a--, that's it! I'm not a boxing analyst. Forget that dude! He's gonna get it, 4/20, that's it!" Garcia added.

Even though there are nearly two months before their fight, tensions are high between the two men. Garcia and Haney had been separated at Super Bowl LVIII in February after getting into a brief altercation. Additionally, the pair traded words when they jointly appeared on First Take this week. Who are you backing in the bout? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Shakur Stevenson's Lacklustre Title Fight Blasted By Devin Haney And Ryan Garcia

[via]