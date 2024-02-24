Kanye West Rehires Former Agent Cara Lewis

Cara Lewis has returned to her position as the agent of Kanye West, eight years after the controversial rapper fired her. Lewis was the architect behind Kanye's revered touring legacy in the 2000s and 2010s. However, she was abruptly removed from her position in 2016. Instead, she had to watch as Kanye burned her work to the ground. While Lewis has already found success, landing Kanye (and Ty Dolla $ign) the headline slot at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, she has her work cut out for her in the long run.

“He’s still on his bullsh-t, which means he is still in self-destruct mode and can’t work. I don’t take anything he says at face value. He needs to go away for at least a year and get sober," one prominent agent told Billboard. They also noted that they had passed on representing Kanye. Other sources who spoke with the outlet noted that Lewis' success will be largely be determined by Kanye himself. “There’s not really any upside for Cara. She’s going to spend most of her time being told ‘no’ by promoters who have been burned by Kanye in the past. And any gigs she does land for him are going to be nightmares to get through," another agent said.

Read More: Kanye West Makes Questionable Reference To The Jewish Community On First Track Of Vultures 1

Adin Ross Apologizes To Kanye West After Bianca Censori Intervenes

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Kanye West arrives to take his place in the executive seating with his partner Bianca Censoriduring the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atlético Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Adin Ross has apologized for his previous comments about Kanye struggling to get brand deals. According to Ross, he had been driven to make the rare apology after Kanye's wife, Bianca Censori, reached out to Ross to set the record straight. Ross confirmed he had received an email directly from Censori asking him to retract his statements.

Ross had tried to continue his trend of paying rappers to appear on his streams by saying he had the backing of Kick and Stake to pay Kanye for an appearance. This was taken as Ross saying that either Kanye is broke or that Kanye needs the charity. Ross backpedaled during his apology. He stated that what he meant is that streaming services were not paying Kanye because "they're not throwing money at anyone." Do you believe Ross' apology? Do you consider it an apology at all? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Adin Ross Denies Sex Tape Allegations

[via]