Kanye West Has Fans In A State Of Blissful Skepticism Following Retirement Announcement

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)
Is Kanye really leaving for good?

Kanye West recently told Rich The Kid that he was retiring from music. Overall, this announcement came out of nowhere. After all, Kanye is supposedly working on Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. However, with no release date in sight, Ye's announcement came across like some sort of admission of defeat. Or perhaps he was simply feeling the frustrations of writer's block. Whatever the case may be, the news was certainly a shock to the music world.

Just a few moments after Rich The Kid shared Kanye's texts, the artist revealed the tracklist to his album dropping on July 19th. Near the end of the tracklist there is a song with Kanye called "Plain Jane." Subsequently, there were murmurs that this could have been some sort of marketing tactic. Furthermore, Consequence came out and revealed that he too will be dropping a Ye collab, very soon. As you can imagine, this elicited a whole lot of skepticism from the internet.

Kanye West Tells Rich The Kid He's Done

In a series of tweets, fans expressed how they don't believe the legendary artist. "Rappers don't retire," one fan remarked. "No way bros retiring after releasing the worst album in his discography," said another. Many other comments echoed those exact same sentiments. Others reflected on his legacy. "I honestly am not sure if I even believe this but if it’s true, it’s worth saying that Kanye is one of my favorite artists EVER, despite how washed he has been the past few years," one fan acknowledged. "His music has had such a great impact on me and is the reason I’m a hip-hop fan today."

Fans Are Not Convinced

Let us know what you think of Kanye West's retirement announcement, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye is actually retiring? If so, what album will you remember him the most for? Additionally, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

