Kanye West Is Retiring From Music

It's unclear what this means for Vultures 2.

Kanye West is easily one of the most legendary artists of all time. Overall, he has numerous classic albums and inspired some of contemporary rap's biggest artists. Although his recent output has been polarizing, there is no doubt that fans still love Ye. While many stopped paying attention to him following his descent into Alt-Right indoctrination, others kept up with his output. This year, he dropped off Vultures 1 with Ty Dolla $ign. Meanwhile, Vultures 2 has remained in development without a release date in sight.

Unfortunately for hardcore Ye fans, Vultures 2 could be scrapped at this point. We say this because of some texts that Rich The Kid shared on social media. In these texts, RTK was speaking with Ye when the legendary artist dropped a bombshell. "I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do," Kanye West wrote. Overall, the artist sounded defeated in the text messages, and it remains unclear what prompted this decision.

Kanye West Reveals His Plan

It remains to be seen if Kanye will actually follow through on this. What we do know is that Ye is known to go back on his word. Furthermore, it's clear that his fellow artists do not want him to retire. Immediately upon his revelation, Rich The Kid pleaded with him not to go through with it. For now, Ye's retirement is simply a waiting game. The only way we know he's lying is if he drops something new.

Let us know what you think about this development, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye West is really going to stop making music? Do you believe he will go back on this in just a few short weeks from now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

