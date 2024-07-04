Kanye West’s Attorney Wants Out Of Assault Case Due To Alleged Lack Of Payment

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 22, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City.
According to Brian Brumfield, Ye's refused to speak to him.

Kanye West is currently facing his fair share of legal woes, as he was sued by a group of alleged ex-Yeezy employees just last week. Reportedly, however, the hitmaker might need to work on finding new representation. According to MyNewsLA, his attorney Brian Brumfield recently asked to be removed from one of Ye's cases. The case in question stems from a 2022 run-in with a fan who wanted an autograph, Justin Poplawski. Unfortunately, Ye allegedly punched Poplawski in the face as a result. Earlier this year, Poplawski filed a lawsuit against the Chicago MC for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

Brumfield alleges that Ye's refused to pay him for his work on the case, and also claims he's refused to speak to him. “Defendant … will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well,” he wrote in a court filing on Monday (July 1). A hearing on Brumfield's motion is currently scheduled for later this month.

Brian Brumfield Files Withdrawal Motion

Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As for the case itself, authorities investigated the incident and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office eventually decided not to press charges. Ye previously admitted to hitting the fan in an interview, claiming that he was trying to make money off of his autograph, and denying any wrongdoing. “It was 3 a.m. in front of the [Soho] Warehouse,” he said. “I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs. I came from the studio."

"And this dude, he just had this real attitude like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’" he also added. "I’ma just tell you – that blue COVID-19 mask ain’t stop that knockout.” What do you think of Ye's attorney accusing him of failing to pay him? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

