Kanye West Reportedly Misses Deposition In Lawsuit Over Alleged Racial Discrimination

Earlier this year, one of Ye's former employees sued him for alleged discrimination.

Earlier this year, Kanye West was hit with a lawsuit by former Donda Academy and Yeezy employee Benjamin Deshon Provo. Provo, an ex-security guard, accuses Ye of racial bias and improper workplace behavior. “Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit alleges. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

According to AllHipHop, Ye was scheduled to provide a deposition last week but did not show up. Reportedly, Provo's team informed Ye of the deposition this month and has not heard back about rescheduling. They're stressing the urgency of the situation, arguing that Ye's deposition is necessary for them to prepare for trial.

Benjamin Deshon Provo Seeks Order To Compel Ye For Questioning

February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It is crucial that Provo’s counsel obtain this deposition in a timely manner to ascertain all relevant, pertinent facts in this case to allow Provo to fully prosecute his claims and prepare for trial,” they explained. They're seeking an order to compel Ye to appear for questioning. A February hearing has been scheduled to address the situation. They're also asking for $1,760 in compensation for West's failure to attend the deposition.

Reports of Ye missing his deposition come just days after it was revealed that Ye settled a class action lawsuit over allegedly unpaid wages to Yeezy employees. According to Baller Alert, he settled for $625K. This will reportedly go to former employees represented by the lawsuit and their legal representation. What do you think of Kanye West reportedly failing to show up for a scheduled deposition in a lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.