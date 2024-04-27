Kanye West’s Ex-Employee Accuses Him Of Discriminating Against Black Donda Academy Staff

A former Donda Academy security guard claims to have allegedly suffered “severe emotional distress” at the hands of Ye.

Kanye West's Donda Academy endeavor has resulted in several lawsuits thus far, the latest coming from a former security guard for the school. The ex-guard, Benjamin Deshon Provo, claims to have allegedly suffered “severe emotional distress” due to West's behavior. Per court documents obtained by Page Six, he's seeking unspecified damages.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit reads. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.” Provo additionally accuses Ye of ridiculing Black employees for wearing locs. According to the former employee, he did so as part of his Muslim faith.

Former Donda Academy Guard Sues Kanye West For Alleged Racial Discrimination

Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

“Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” the lawsuit continues. “Indeed, at the direction of Kanye, Provo was given the ultimatum, cut his hair, or be fired.” Provo additionally alleges that books by Black leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. were banned from the school.

Unfortunately, these are far from the only shocking allegations against West made by former Donda Academy employees. Ex-teachers have previously accused Ye of wrongful termination, not allowing students to go outside or use chairs, and much more. It's even been alleged that the school's curriculum omitted various major pieces of history, including the holocaust. What do you think of Kanye West being accused of discriminating against his Black employees? What about the other allegations from former Donda Academy staff? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

