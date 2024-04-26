Kai Cenat Rips Kanye West For Calling Him An "Industry Plant"

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch right now. Overall, he has built an exceptional brand through streaming. He has millions of followers on the platform, and he was one of the most subscribed to creators. Although he has had his fair share of controversies, there is no doubt that the fans still rock with him. Now, however, it seems as though Kai is at odds with none other than Kanye West. When Ye gets mad at someone, he will typically hold the grudge, and that has held true for his issues with Cenat.

It all started when Kai bought some Yeezy pants from Ye's website. Once he got the clothes, he quickly realized that they didn't fit very well. This led to a hilarious moment on stream that Ye did not find particularly funny. He eventually got into Kai's DMs and accused him of being paid off by Adidas. Subsequently, during an interview with Justin Laboy, Ye claimed that Cenat was an "industry plant." During his most recent stream, Cenat decided to address this comment, and he did not hold back.

Kai Cenat Responds

As you can see in the video above, Cenat notes that he has been streaming and making content since 2018. Furthermore, he makes it clear that this feud should have never happened, in the first place. Had Ye just sent him some pants that fit, there would be no problems. Either way, it feels like a feud that was very easily avoidable. Hopefully, cooler heads can prevail here, and the two get on some good terms.

