Kai Cenat Reacts To Tricking Allegations And Gets Incredibly Petty In The Process

Kai Cenat was quick to respond on Twitch.

By Alexander Cole
Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest content creators in the entire world. Overall, he is someone who has found himself at the top of Twitch, and he won't be coming down anytime soon. However, when you are a big content creator like him, there are certainly going to be controversies. For instance, Cenat was hit with some tricking allegations over the weekend. A woman posted a photo online, claiming that she slept with Kai a few years ago. Furthermore, she posted a screenshot of some messages in which the Twitch streamer allegedly gave her $5000.

Cenat saw these allegations and was very quick to respond. He hopped on his stream and attempted to dismantle some of the claims. In fact, he revealed his Apple Pay history, and was able to prove that he never sent the woman $5K. While she had proof of a $5K payment, it was allegedly from someone else. Either way, there remains a bit of confusion as to what really happened. However, Kai did admit to meeting the woman. After all, she does have pictures of him in bed, which makes that side of things hard to deny.

Kai Cenat Makes Things Clear

Meanwhile, Cenat took things further by purchasing a domain with the woman's name. He made a whole web page about her being a liar. Therefore, whenever someone googles her name, they will be directed to the page. It is incredibly petty, and not everyone is a fan of the move. That said, Cenat is just trying to entertain his audience, and it seems like his attempts are working right now.

Let us know what you think of this situation involving Kai Cenat, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though the streamer was doing too much here? Is he going too far by trying to embarrass the woman in question? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

