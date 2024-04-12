DJ Akademiks, Kai Cenat, And Adin Ross React To Future & Metro Boomin's New Album

Today, Future and Metro Boomin finally unleashed the eagerly anticipated sequel to their joint album, We Don't Trust You. The new project, fittingly dubbed We Still Don't Trust You, has already elicited countless responses from the artists' fans and peers. One of the most notable talking points of the album is J. Cole's surprise feature, as he was seemingly dissed on Kendrick Lamar's viral verse on the first installment.

Many saw this as a major betrayal to Drake, whom Kendrick also went after on his feature. The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky appear on the album too, and are rumored to have even thrown a few jabs at Drizzy. Among the first to share their reactions were DJ Akademiks, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross, and they didn't hold back in the slightest.

Adin Ross Reminds ASAP Rocky He Hasn't Dropped Since 2018

Adin Ross reacted to ASAP Rocky's apparent Drake diss on "Show Of Hands," and had some notes for the rapper. According to him, he's a big fan of ASAP, but doesn't think his suggestion that For All The Dogs "came and went" was fair. "You haven't even dropped since 2018," the streamer explained, defending Drake for consistently releasing music.

As for Kai Cenat, he was blown away by J. Cole's unexpected feature, dropping to his knees almost immediately. "Oh my god it was their plan all along," he said, "What the f*ck?" DJ Akademiks had a similar reaction. "I can't believe it," he explained. "You don't know Drake is in a fight for his life?"

Kai Cenat & DJ Akademiks Don't Trust J. Cole

What do you think of Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Still Don't Trust You? What about DJ Akademiks, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross' reactions to the project? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

