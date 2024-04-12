Drake & Sauce Walka Finally Squash Years-Long Beef

It's no secret that Drake has been at the center of a lot of rap beef lately. Luckily for him, however, it appears as though he's also in the process of rebuilding some previously burned bridges. In a new clip making its rounds online, the Toronto hitmaker is seen shaking hands with none other than Sauce Walka at Houston nightclub Area 29. While it's unclear exactly what words the duo exchanged, it seems evident that they've put at least most of their differences behind them, and fans are here for it.

"Drake is building new bridges after the olds was cut from him," one Twitter/X user writes. "A play from the 48 laws of power… He knows something we don’t know." Someone else says, "Yeah he building alliances." Others are recalling Sauce Walka's past issues with Future, and how they could have brought him and Drake together.

Drake & Sauce Walka Are On Good Terms

For those who don't know, on Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative album We Don't Trust You, they teamed up with Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick went after both Drake and J. Cole on the track "Like That," which quickly went viral. Ever since, fans have been waiting for Drizzy to respond, but haven't heard anything so far. As for J. Cole, he just recently appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's follow-up album, We Still Don't Trust You. As one can imagine, this left social media users confused and outraged, with some perceiving it as a shady move.

The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky also appear on We Still Don't Trust You, seemingly taking shots at Drake once again. What do you think of Drake and Sauce Walka finally squashing their beef after years? Are you surprised? What do you think prompted them to come together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

