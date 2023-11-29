Sauce Walka Challenges J. Cole To A Rap Off: "ILL GO BAR 4 BAR WIT ANY GOAT"

J. Cole's run in 2023 has been nothing short of incredible this year. While he has not dropped an album this year, the North Carolina talent has been spazzing on every feature verse. There are so many standout performances to name, but we can name a few that you have to check out if you have not heard them already. Of course, we have to mention his recent efforts with Drake. The two linked up for the first time in over a decade on "First Person Shooter."

Many feel Cole really carried the song and we can see their point. From the flow switch-ups to the witty bars, it was a moment in 2023. In fact, it was so good, it went number one on the Billboard Hot 100. He also appears on the deluxe version of For All The Dogs, where he and Drizzy go back and forth on "Evil Ways." J. Cole has also worked with Lil Yachty on the jazz and boom bap-inspired cut "The Secret Recipe." The Atlanta rapper did his best to match his counterpart and succeeded.

Read More: Kanye West Name Checks Drake, Lil Baby, And Future On "Dear Summer"

Sauce Walka Has A Lot Of Fans In Agreeance

Now, there is another rapper who feels he has the same chance to match him. Houston rapper, Sauce Walka, recently tweeted out that he wants to go bar for bar with the lyrical wizard. A lot of fans in the comments really feel he can and we do too. He has plenty of quality tracks in his seven-year-long discography. sauce tweeted, "I said what I said... ILL GO BAR 4 BAR WIT ANY GOAT @JColeNC let's dance. I'm what the STREETS MISSING." One person commented, "No cap he really can. Very interesting." Another adds, "Sauce can rap, he ain't saying he's better he's saying he can go bar 4 bar ... I think he can 🤷🏾‍♂️" It is always fun to see some friendly competition. Hopefully, this does happen.

What are your initial thoughts on Sauce Walka saying he wants to go bar for bar with J. Cole? Do you think he could match him on a track or in a rap battle? Is Cole the best lyricist in the game right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Sauce Walka and J. Cole. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Latto Teases Fans Over Her Relationship Once Again By FaceTiming With Her Secret Man