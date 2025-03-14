Playboi Carti Admits He Didn't Mess With Adin Ross While Talking New Album "MUSIC" With Kai Cenat

Playboi Carti proved via his feature list for his long-awaited new album MUSIC that he has plenty of rap connections, but his circle expands into the streaming world as well. He recently hopped on a call to talk about his current state and moves with Kai Cenat and fellow streamers-slash-content creators Young Dabo and ImDontai, who were on a Discord call with Kai. The AMP member eventually asked the Atlanta creative if he would do another stream, as we all know how well it went the first time. Carti pulled up to a random location where Adin Ross set up a space for them to stream at following one of the Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign VULTURES shows very late in 2023.
Then, Playboi Carti basically scammed Adin Ross by showing up for just a few minutes, collecting his cash, and dipping. This led the streamer to express a lot of outrage, frustration, and disdain concerning the Opium boss, as well as a whole lot of memes on the matter. But Kai Cenat's question didn't have to name Ross for Carti to know what he referred to and what he has to improve upon in the future, as the Adin situation is a two-way street of conflict.
Playboi Carti MUSIC Features
"Yeah, I got to [go on another stream]," Playboi Carti responded to Kai Cenat and company. "'Cause, like, that Adin Ross s**t, you know what I mean? I ain't like that Adin Ross s**t, bro. It wasn't even supposed to be like that, no cap. You know what I'm saying? I wish that s**t wasn't like that, I don't mean nothing negative, for real. You know what I'm saying? Most definitely, yeah, yeah. It ain't even that, bruh [about it being turnt]. Honestly, he's just not my type of n***a. So we ain't gon... It's gon' be awkward, you feel me? And it's cool. Everybody ain't... You feel me?"
We'll see whether or not Kai Cenat, Young Dabo, or ImDontai get that stream one day. In the meantime, Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC is driving social media wild right now, whether for his electric performances, burnt beats, or compelling guest performances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, and more.