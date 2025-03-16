DJ Akademiks Defends Adin Ross After Playboi Carti Admits They Didn't Vibe

BY Caroline Fisher 423 Views
DJ Akademiks Defends Adin Ross Playboi Carti Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Playboi Carti recently unleashed his new album "MUSIC," which racked up a whopping 139 million streams in its first day.

Last week, Playboi Carti called into Kai Cenat's stream, where he shared his thoughts on Adin Ross. According to him, he had a negative experience overall when he joined him for a stream in 2023, as they simply weren't on the same wavelength. "Yeah, I got to [go on another stream]," the performer began. "'Cause, like, that Adin Ross s**t, you know what I mean? I ain't like that Adin Ross s**t, bro."

"It wasn't even supposed to be like that, no cap," he continued. "You know what I'm saying? I wish that s**t wasn't like that, I don't mean nothing negative, for real. You know what I'm saying? Most definitely, yeah, yeah. It ain't even that, bruh [about it being turnt]. Honestly, he's just not my type of n***a. So we ain't gon... It's gon' be awkward, you feel me? And it's cool. Everybody ain't... You feel me?"

Playboi Carti Drops MUSIC

His comments earned a response from DJ Akademiks, who recently joined Ross at his Brand Risk 005 boxing event. "It's not okay, and I love Carti," he began. "We're not gonna act like Adin is an outsider. Like, nobody is gonna co-sign that, especially as much as you've done. And that's respectfully. We do love Carti." He went on, crediting Ross for connecting streaming and music. This isn't all DJ Akademiks had to say at the boxing event, however. He was also asked whether or not he had intel on any upcoming music.

Ak took the opportunity to tell fans they can expect to hear new music from both Drake and Lil Durk in the near future. He also claimed that NBA YoungBoy is getting released from prison soon, though he didn't provide any more details than that. His remarks come shortly after the release of Playboi Carti's anxiously awaited new album MUSIC, which dropped on Friday. So far, it's been a success, racking up a whopping 139 million streams in its first day.

[Via]

