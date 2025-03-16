DJ Akademiks Defends Adin Ross After Playboi Carti Admits They Didn't Vibe

Last week, Playboi Carti called into Kai Cenat's stream, where he shared his thoughts on Adin Ross. According to him, he had a negative experience overall when he joined him for a stream in 2023, as they simply weren't on the same wavelength. "Yeah, I got to [go on another stream]," the performer began. "'Cause, like, that Adin Ross s**t, you know what I mean? I ain't like that Adin Ross s**t, bro."

"It wasn't even supposed to be like that, no cap," he continued. "You know what I'm saying? I wish that s**t wasn't like that, I don't mean nothing negative, for real. You know what I'm saying? Most definitely, yeah, yeah. It ain't even that, bruh [about it being turnt]. Honestly, he's just not my type of n***a. So we ain't gon... It's gon' be awkward, you feel me? And it's cool. Everybody ain't... You feel me?"

Playboi Carti Drops MUSIC

His comments earned a response from DJ Akademiks, who recently joined Ross at his Brand Risk 005 boxing event. "It's not okay, and I love Carti," he began. "We're not gonna act like Adin is an outsider. Like, nobody is gonna co-sign that, especially as much as you've done. And that's respectfully. We do love Carti." He went on, crediting Ross for connecting streaming and music. This isn't all DJ Akademiks had to say at the boxing event, however. He was also asked whether or not he had intel on any upcoming music.