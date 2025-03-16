Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC" On Pace To Achieve Historic Spotify Opening Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 923 Views
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Playboi Carti performs at The Forum on November 06, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti reportedly denied the use of AI technology on this new album "MUSIC," which is one of its biggest controversies.

Playboi Carti did not have the smoothest release in the world for his new album MUSIC. The album arrived with some mixing issues that they later fixed on Spotify, let alone the fact that it arrived after a four-year-plus wait. But despite all of that, it seems like fans are loving it. According to Hip Hop All Day, the project garnered 89.7 million streams in its second day on the platform, following up its 139 million streams in its first day. This next-day update keeps it on pace to achieve a top three biggest opening week of all time for a rap album. However, the metric for this is a bit unclear, as that could refer to streaming performance, first week sales, or some other consideration.

Nevertheless, the point is that Playboi Carti is topping many charts right now. Of course, many fans argue that the only thing making the new album MUSIC such a streaming success is its gargantuan 30-track length, but we can split hairs all we want with pretty much any album you put in front of us.

Did Playboi Carti Use AI On New Album MUSIC?

Still, that bumpy release we alluded to regarding King Vamp's latest LP has many more factors to bring up. Many fans assumed that he used artificial intelligence technology for some tracks on the new record, namely "RATHER LIE" with The Weeknd and "FINE S**T." According to DJ Akademiks, Playboi Carti denied using AI on MUSIC, and we can presume that this applies to past releases like "Timeless" that also received these accusations. Sadly, tech is just moving too fast. It's not impossible to notice the differences, but it gets harder the more that time goes on.

We'll see whether or not any concrete information emerges in the future that can settle this AI debate for skeptical fans. In the meantime, Playboi Carti's new bangers like "OPM BABI" clearly resonated with a huge chunk of listeners, and it will be interesting to see which of them will become the biggest MUSIC hits. If the album maintains this streaming pace, it might just become the most commercially successful release of the year.

