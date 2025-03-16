Playboi Carti Previews The First Music Video For I AM MUSIC, "OPM BABI," From His Burner

As I AM MUSIC takes over the weekend, Playboi Carti continued promoting the album with a preview of the music video for "OPM BABI." The rap star shared the music video on his Instagram burner account on Saturday afternoon (March 15). The visual showcases Carti roaming around a mansion and running around the city in blacked out vehicles. "OPM BABI" is potentially the first music video from the album. Releasing the music video on a burner account draws suspecion. I AM MUSIC promises to be the biggest hip-hop release of 2025 so far.

After a five year hiatus, Carti's album includes 30 new tracks with features by Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, and Justin Bieber. Kendrick Lamar is featured on three tracks, including "Good Credit." In addition, Young Thug held up the album's release to submit his verse on "We Need All Da Vibes." Carti originally promised to release the album in 2024.

Playboi Carti "OPM BABI" Music Video

Playboi Carti originally previewed the album at the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud Miami. He headlined the festival with a set that included flames, mosh pit, and previewed his collaborations with The Weekend. Carti proceeded to promote the album with billboards across the world. Kanye West, Travis Scott, and more promoted the album's arrival on social media. The album sparked a new beef between DJ Akademiks and popular marketing director YesJulz. Big Ak would deliver a scrathing rant about W.A.G.S. reality star, claiming Julz has had relationships with majoirty of the entertainment industry. The beef began after YesJulz commented on Akademiks misinformation about Kendrick Lamar being the album's creative director.