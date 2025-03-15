Playboi Carti Is Finally Back On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist, whose latest update rounded up the best of the best hip-hop releases this week. We don't have too much to talk about this time around, but that's because the main event is a star-studded 30-track behemoth that fans have been waiting for over the past four years and three months. Of course, we're talking about the new Playboi Carti album, MUSIC. With a tracklist featuring Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, Jhené Aiko, and more, it's everything that the rap world is talking about right now. It's not hard to see why, especially as bangers like the K.Dot-assisted "GOOD CREDIT" are relentless in their aggression and eccentricity.

Another Playboi Carti highlight on Fire Emoji is one of the noisiest and most slow-burning moments on MUSIC, "CHARGE DEM H*ES A FEE" with Future and Travis Scott. All three MCs come across as pretty languid and woozy on the cut in their own ways, namely Pluto's warbled voice, King Vamp's raspy roars, and La Flame's rapid croons. With 28 more tracks to jump into, you're sure to find at least something to latch onto throughout this ride.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also wanted to give a shoutout to Freddie Gibbs for continuing his post-You Only Die 1nce and $oul $old $eparately run with the official streaming release of "Nobody." It's a warm and sweet cut by Big Boss Rabbit standards, mainly due to the slinky bass, background vocal soars, and intricate pianos on this cut. Obviously, the Gary, Indiana lyricist comes through with sharp bars and addictive flows that make it seem too easy. It might as well be, because he keeps coming through with outstanding material.