Freddie Gibbs Shows His Romantic Side With New Single "Nobody"

Freddie Gibbs is prolific these days. The rapper just dropped a scathing diss track against J Cole and Benny the Butcher. He decided to switch things up on Friday, though. Gibbs switched up his style and redirected his focus toward something much softer and romantic. He's always showcased a range of content, especially with his solo ventures, and "Nobody" is a prime example. Especially when placed opposite the aforementioned diss, "The Big 2."

"Nobody" is built around a lush vocal sample and some piano keys that sound like a million bucks. We are really digging back into Freddie Gibbs circa Freddie (2018), in the best possible way. The rapper lays bare his emotions toward his romantic focus, with vivid and a swagger that permeates his best material. "Nobody" is not going to go down as one of Freddie Gibbs' best singles, but fans who are eager to hear where the rapper goes in 2025 are going to be utterly satisfied. We can't wait to see what album this is eventually attached to. Especially if he's going this vivid with his storytelling.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below.

Freddie Gibbs Drops Heartfelt Bars Over Lush Sample

