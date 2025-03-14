Freddie Gibbs Shows His Romantic Side With New Single "Nobody"

BY Elias Andrews 388 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
freddie-gibbsfreddie-gibbs
Freddie Gibbs has had a lot to get off his chest in recent days, and he continues to do so over stellar production.

Freddie Gibbs is prolific these days. The rapper just dropped a scathing diss track against J Cole and Benny the Butcher. He decided to switch things up on Friday, though. Gibbs switched up his style and redirected his focus toward something much softer and romantic. He's always showcased a range of content, especially with his solo ventures, and "Nobody" is a prime example. Especially when placed opposite the aforementioned diss, "The Big 2."

"Nobody" is built around a lush vocal sample and some piano keys that sound like a million bucks. We are really digging back into Freddie Gibbs circa Freddie (2018), in the best possible way. The rapper lays bare his emotions toward his romantic focus, with vivid and a swagger that permeates his best material. "Nobody" is not going to go down as one of Freddie Gibbs' best singles, but fans who are eager to hear where the rapper goes in 2025 are going to be utterly satisfied. We can't wait to see what album this is eventually attached to. Especially if he's going this vivid with his storytelling.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Disses J Cole Following Dreamville MC's New Song "cLOUDs"

Freddie Gibbs Drops Heartfelt Bars Over Lush Sample

Quotable Lyrics:

I don' seen today, b*tch it's a easy play
I remember I was p*ss poo, looking out my east side window
Neigbhor broke into my house and stole a n**ga ten speed and Nintendo
Well maybe it was Sega-Genesis I don't remember though

Read More: MAL Agrees With Freddie Gibbs That J Cole Must Stop "Talking Greasy" On His Records

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.5K
News Marijuana Man 393
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.6K
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards 4.1K