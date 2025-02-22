Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Disses J Cole Following Dreamville MC's New Song "cLOUDs"

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Freddie Gibbs allegedly took to his Instagram burner account to dismissively react to J Cole's new single, "cLOUDs."

J Cole just impressed a lot of fans with his new song "cLOUDs," but Freddie Gibbs is apparently bored of all the talking. Fans thought that his tweet of a yawn emoji shortly after the track's premiere on Cole's Algorithm blog on Thursday (Februrary 20) was actually reacting to the cut. Then, fans' theories became even more fervent when the Indiana MC allegedly took to his supposed Instagram burner account, @youonlydie0nce. "N***az be rapping about how they kill rappers and kill they careers and blah blah blah but he backing outta rap beefs," he allegedly wrote via an IG Story. Will they go at it in the booth?

Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, as this is coming from an alleged Instagram burner account and neither Freddie Gibbs nor J. Cole have directly commented on this. While Freddie has praised the Dreamville boss before, it seems like Cole's apology in the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake rubbed him the wrong way. But again, until we hear direct shots on wax, don't get too excited.

J Cole New Album

In fact, there's a strong possibility that Freddie Gibbs will go at another one of "The Big Three" before aiming at J. Cole. Speaking of Drake, Freddie accused him and PARTYNEXTDOOR of stealing his aesthetic for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, their collab album. The 42-year-old and many of his fans drew parallels with Gibbs' 2022 release, $oul $old $eparately. These include the dollar sign motif and the use of cartoon rabbits as part of the promotional imagery for the rollout. Is this a reach or a read? We can't know for sure, but either way, Freddie seems relatively tongue in cheek about it.

In addition, maybe Freddie Gibbs is just trolling with this alleged J. Cole diss or is taking it more seriously online than he is in reality. Either way, some Cole fans hope he comes through with reciprocal energy on his next album. We still don't have a release date for The Fall Off, although the North Carolina native recently updated fans on his new music plans. We will probably have to wait a while longer, but we're sure it will be worth it.

