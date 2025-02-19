J Cole Finally Shares An Update On New Music

J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
J Cole says he's been trying to balance family and music.

J Cole has finally provided fans with an update on new music. Taking to his blog, The Algorithim, Cole explained that he's been busy balancing his family and professional lives, but promised to do better going forward. He also revealed that he's going to start letting other friends and collaborators post on his blog.

"I knowwww mannnn. I'm off to a bad start with the consistency, but I'ma do better! Watch!! I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It's a juggling act that a blog post wouldn't do justice in explaining. But with that said, I'm back tending to this garden. I think I'm gonna let some other people post on here too, to get the vibes up. It'll motivate me to check every day, and will fuel the desire to post more. I'ma start with Ib and Scott and then expand from there. To anybody in the squad reading, if you trying to contribute I'm taking applications!"

J. Cole "The Fall Off" Release Date

Despite years of anticipation, Cole has still not provided a release date for The Fall Off. The project will serve as his full-length follow-up to 2021's The Off-Season. With the start of his blog, many fans assumed he was preparing to start promoting the next project. In a post on the site, last month, he clarified that isn't exactly the case. “Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop,” he wrote at the time, referring to his longtime manager Ibrahim Hamad. “Nahhh. Not exactly. “When it’s time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f*ck with.”

While the wait continues, fans of Cole seem to supportive of his process. In the comments section of his blog post, one user wrote: "Cole under pressure makes diamonds! It’s a Marathon not a sprint!" Another added: "Take your time Cole, I can’t wait to hear this music but I know Classics take time." Check out the full blog post above.

