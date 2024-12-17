J Cole Teases "The Fall Off" Release Date During Anniversary Concert

New material is right around the corner.

J Cole continued to delight longtime fans on December 17. The rapper put on a one night concert to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his classic album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. It marked the end of a run that has seen Cole look back at the first several releases of his career. He's detailed the making of his mixtapes and albums through the podcast Inevitable. He also put his first three mixtapes on streaming for the first time ever. As the concert drew to a close, though, J Cole hinted at plans for a future release.

J Cole delighted fans with a setlist that included deep cuts, fan favorites, and hit singles. It was when the rapper prepared to exit the stage, though, that excitement kicked in for what was next. J Cole alluded to the upcoming Dreamville Fest. He old fans that he plans to have new music out by the time the festival rolls around. "See y’all at Dreamville Fest," he explained. "Hopefully I have something new to perform for y’all." Dreamville Fest is slated for April 2025. This means Cole wants to have his next project out during the first quarter of the year.

This is a thrilling revelation, but not an altogether surprising one. J Cole has been taking stock of his career, and looking back for the bulk of 2024. The "Big Three" battle, and the subsequent fallout, led Cole to step back, and focus on getting his legacy in order. He's already confirmed that the upcoming Dreamville Fest will be the last. He's also claimed, on several occasions, that The Fall Off is going to be his final album. Fans have known about the album since 2018. That was the year J Cole released "1985 (Intro to The Fall Off)" at the end of KOD.