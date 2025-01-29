J Cole Provides Disappointing Update On His Upcoming Album

J Cole turned 40 years old on Tuesday. The rapper has always been good about marking important dates with statements and/or releases, and he followed through on this particular occasion. Cole put out a blog post that hinted at some exciting events in 2025. "Happy new year to y'all and God bless," Cole wrote. "2025 will be a good one. We said that we was gon make it as a kid, and we finally did, but…" Fans went wild, assuming the rapper was hinting at the release of his long anticipated album, The Fall Off. Well, not exactly. J Cole posted a second blog post a day later, to clarify what he meant.

J Cole said that word got back to him about The Fall Off anticipation. His manager Ib, felt that fans had misinterpreted the intention of his initial blog post. So, he decided to elaborate. "Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop," Cole wrote. "Nahhh. Not exactly." The rapper made it clear that The Fall Off is not around the corner, as some suspected. He did, however, say that the fans will know when it's coming. "When it's time for something you will know," he concluded. J Cole has always been good about keeping his fans updated on release plans.

J Cole Denied Rumors That His Album Is Dropping Soon

He's not a rapper with a lot of squandered release dates or scrapped albums. Generally, if he announces something it will see the light of day. His collab mixtape with Kendrick Lamar is the one glaring exception here. Furthermore, J Cole explained the purpose of his new blog. He will not be using the platform as a way to tease new music or promote The Fall Off. Instead, the rapper will use it to share other music by artists he discovers or simply thinks are talented. "I just wanted a place to share documentaries," Cole explained. "And songs I f*ck with."