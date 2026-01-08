6ix9ine Teams Up With SteveWillDoIt For Tasteless Mr. Beast Diss Track

BY Alexander Cole
6ix9ine remains one of the biggest trolls in hip-hop, and that didn't change with his Mr. Beast diss track, orchestrated by SteveWillDoIt.

6ix9ine remains one of the biggest provocateurs in the entire music industry. Overall, he is someone who trolls anyone and everyone. He doesn't care who he offends, and he certainly doesn't care about how he is perceived.

On Tuesday, Tekashi turned himself in to prison, where he will spend the next three months of his life. He is already in solitary confinement as he is under a special protection order, until further notice. What did 6ix9ine do with his last moments of freedom? He teamed up with SteveWillDoIt for a Mr. Beast diss track, of course.

SteveWillDoIt has beef with the biggest YouTuber in the world, and he decided to highlight this with one of the most pathetic and tasteless diss tracks you will ever hear in your life. Truly, the stuff only Lil Mabu could conjure up.

In fact, SteveWillDoIt, a white man, uses the N-word all over the song. It's the type of BS that works well on Kick, where edgy teenagers congregate to one-up each other.

Mr. Beast Diss Track

6ix9ine's contributions to the diss track are limited, and you can tell that his heart really isn't in it. Unlike SteveWillDoIt, Tekashi doesn't have any connections to Mr. Beast. Quite frankly, this isn't even his fight, so why actually put in any effort here?

If you were just days away from going back to prison, you would think you would come up with something better to do. Anything really. Hanging out with SteveWillDoIt already seems like a massive chore. Now imagine having to record music with him as well.

What's Next For 6ixine?

Going forward, 6ix9ine will be back home in April of this year. It appears as though he has made a huge resurgence, and his recent streaming deal with Kick will absolutely make him a draw when he gets out.

There will certainly be some content planned, and we expect that he will create a spectacle as soon as he walks out in civilian clothing. Spectacle has been 6ix9ine's thing, and he is not going to go away on his own. He simply loves the attention too much.

