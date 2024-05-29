SteveWillDoIt Ripped Apart Online After Calling Mr. Beast Fake

Overall, SteveWillDoIt is a controversial internet personality who came to prominence for his work with the NELK Boys. However, these days, he can mostly be found online complaining about Tekashi 6ix9ine. Steve claims he helped 6ix9ine get a streaming deal, only for the artist to ghost him and never go through with his streaming requirements. To this day, Steve is upset about it as it made him look bad with both Stake and Kick. Even today, he no longer does business with Stake, and he is always quick to talk poorly about the online casino.

Now, it appears as though SteveWillDoIt has real problems with the biggest YouTuber on the planet, Mr. Beast. Although Mr. Beast comes across like a good guy, SteveWillDoIt says otherwise. While streaming with Predator Hunter Vitaly, Steve came out and said that Mr. Beast ghosted him. Moreover, Steve lost his YouTube channel, and that was around the same time Mr. Beast stopped messaging him. SteveWillDoIt firmly believes Mr. Beast could have helped him get his account back.

SteveWillDoIt Is Not Generating Sympathy

In the replies over at Akademiks TV, fans were not particularly kind to Steve. Instead, they feel like his comments about Mr. Beast are part of a broader pattern. "I see a trend lol 6ix9ine dropped him, YouTube dropped him, Stake dropped him, even Rumble dropped him, he either slow or just sucks at business," one person wrote. "I wonder why Mr beast a child friendly YouTuber doesn’t want to associate with Steve the Coca Cola head will do it," said another. Needless to say, if SteveWillDoIt is looking for online sympathy, it's not working right now.

Let us know what you think of this story from SteveWillDoIt? Do you really think that Mr. Beast is actually a bad guy behind the scenes? Or do you believe that the streamer is at fault considering he is being ghosted by everyone he does business with? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

