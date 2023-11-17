SteveWillDoIt Seemingly Arrested During Livestream In Brazil

Controversial streamer SteveWillDoIt has seemingly been arrested on weapons charges in Brazil. The NELK affiliate and former friend of 6ix9ine had been seen earlier in the stream wielding assault weapons. Later, Steve was seen being detained by Brazilian police along with his crew. However, some people have called cap on the situation, pointing to how one of the police officers almost comically fails to handcuff Steve during the stream.

While Brazil allows civilians to carry firearms, they must be registered with the federal police. Furthermore, civilians are only allowed to possess handguns and semi-automatic weapons. However, assault weapons, such as those that Steve was seen with, are banned from civilian ownership. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

SteveWillDoIt Worried That Bronny James Is Coming For His Girl

However, it's not the only drama that Steve has been involved in lately. In a stream around Halloween, Steve claimed that Bronny James messaged his girlfriend, Celina Smith. "I would be so upset if my girl f-cked Bron Jr, I would be so upset," Steve said in a recent livestream with Adin Ross and others. "I would be so upset if she f-cked Bron Jr.. And I say this because Bron Jr. messaged my girl. Yeah, he messaged my girl. So I would be so upset if she f-cked Bron Jr. bro". However, Steve did not specify what was in the messages that Bronny reportedly sent.

Steve and Celina have been an on-and-off item for many years. However, after a long period apart, Steve reintroduced them as a couple at the end of last month. Smith is a popular Instagram model and OnlyFans creator. Having met in high school, they reportedly broke up earlier this year following rumors that Smith had cheated on Steve with a photographer. Despite this, the rumors were never confirmed and the couple appears to be back together.

